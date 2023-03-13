Military Veterans DG Irene Mpolweni suspended

The Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans confirmed over the weekend that Irene Mpolweni, the department’s Director-General, has been placed on precautionary suspension.

However, the Ministry said it was not in a position to disclose the nature of the allegations or charges at this stage, as it must respect employer-employee confidentiality.

“We will pronounce once the entire disciplinary process has run its course.

“However, we wish to place on record that this suspension does not necessarily presume guilt on her part. It is intended to allow the employer to gather evidence and establish facts.”

The department said an acting Director-General will be appointed in due course.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)