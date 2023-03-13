Left Menu

EU Commission monitoring SVB collapse, says very limited presence in EU

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-03-2023 16:50 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 16:49 IST
EU Commission monitoring SVB collapse, says very limited presence in EU
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission is monitoring the situation after the collapse of tech lender Silicon Valley Bank which has a very limited presence in the European Union, a spokesperson for the EU executive said on Monday.

"We take note of the swift and decisive reaction by U.S. authorities. At EU level, there is a very limited presence of Silicon Valley Bank in the EU and we are in touch with the relevant competent authorities," the Commission spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023