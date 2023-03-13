Left Menu

Meghalaya Speaker inspects under-construction assembly building

Work to erect the new assembly building had commenced in 2019 and was scheduled to end in July this year.The new Meghalaya Assembly building was being constructed as the old structure was destroyed in a fire in 2001.Assembly sessions are now held in an auditorium of the Arts and Culture department at Rilbong in Laban.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 13-03-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

After inspecting the under-construction assembly building, the dome of which collapsed last year, Meghalaya Speaker Thomas A Sangma on Monday said a high-powered committee would be reconstituted to expedite completion of the structure. The 70-tonne steel dome of the under-construction building in New Shillong Township had collapsed in May last due to a design flaw and IIT-Guwahati has been tasked with approving the new design.

“The HPC will be reconstituted to oversee the completion of the construction of the new assembly building,” Thomas told PTI after conducting an inspection of the building.

IIT-Guwahati will be asked to expedite the approval of the new design for the dome of the main hall which collapsed last year, he said.

The Speaker said as chairman of the HPC he may have to take stern decisions to speed up the completion of the structure. “We will call the design associates who had designed the entire building within this week and take a decision”, he stated.

The contract for the project has been given to firm based in Uttar Pradesh. Work to erect the new assembly building had commenced in 2019 and was scheduled to end in July this year.

The new Meghalaya Assembly building was being constructed as the old structure was destroyed in a fire in 2001.

Assembly sessions are now held in an auditorium of the Arts and Culture department at Rilbong in Laban.

