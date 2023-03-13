UK launches new integrated security fund

Britain said it had launched a new fund on Monday to address national security challenges including the effective enforcement of trade, transport and financial sanctions, saying it would have a budget of almost 1 billion pounds ($1.21 billion).

The UK Integrated Security Fund will replace the existing Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, whose current work includes assistance to Ukraine, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"As part of this, the Economic Deterrence Initiative will ensure there is nowhere to hide from our sanctions regime," foreign minister James Cleverly said. ($1 = 0.8288 pounds)

