Left Menu

UK launches new integrated security fund

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-03-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 18:00 IST
UK launches new integrated security fund
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Photo Credit: Cleverly's twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain said it had launched a new fund on Monday to address national security challenges including the effective enforcement of trade, transport and financial sanctions, saying it would have a budget of almost 1 billion pounds ($1.21 billion).

The UK Integrated Security Fund will replace the existing Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, whose current work includes assistance to Ukraine, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"As part of this, the Economic Deterrence Initiative will ensure there is nowhere to hide from our sanctions regime," foreign minister James Cleverly said. ($1 = 0.8288 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023