Rape accused arrested in J-K's Samba
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-03-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 20:42 IST
Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
A rape case was registered against Manish Sharma at Rakh-Amb Talli police post on July 28 last year, a police spokesperson said.
Rape charges had been proved against him by investigating officers, the official added.
