UN says committed to 'integrity' of Black Sea grain deal

The United Nations affirmed its commitment to the Black Sea grain deal on Monday, saying its chief would do everything possible to preserve its "integrity" after Moscow floated renewing it for a shorter period.

"The UN Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) has confirmed that the UN will do everything possible to preserve the integrity of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and ensure its continuity," the U.N. said in a statement late on Monday after a meeting in Geneva on its renewal. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin suggested at the talks renewing the deal for 60 days, or half the term of the previous extension.

