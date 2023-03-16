Left Menu

Ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh gets courts' nod to visit Nagpur, Delhi

Special PMLA and CBI courts here on Thursday allowed former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to visit his hometown Nagpur as well as New Delhi between March 18 to April 26.The Nationalist Congress Party leader is currently out on bail.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 21:11 IST
The Nationalist Congress Party leader is currently out on bail. The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) also directed him to deposit a security of Rs one lakh before leaving the city.

Last month too the courts had granted similar applications by Deshmukh.

Deshmukh is an accused in money laundering and corruption cases being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), respectively.

One of his bail conditions is not to leave the city without the permission of the courts.

In two separate applications filed through advocate Inderpal Singh, Deshmukh sought permission to travel outside Mumbai. He wanted to visit Nagpur to maintain social and family ties, and consult his lawyer in Delhi, he said.

The NCP leader was arrested by the ED in November 2021 and the CBI arrested him in April 2022. He was in judicial custody for over a year before the Bombay High Court granted him bail.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in March 2021 had alleged that Deshmukh, then home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the city. Deshmukh denied the allegations.

