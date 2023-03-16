Atul Fulzele assumes charge as IG, BSF Punjab Frontier

IPS officer Atul Fulzele on Thursday took charge as Inspector General of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier headquartered in Jalandhar district.

Fulzele is a 2001 batch Indian Police Service officer of the Himachal Pradesh Cadre, according to a BSF statement. He succeeds IPS officer Asif Jalal.

He is coming to Punjab after commanding the South Bengal Frontier of BSF at Kolkata as the IG since March 2022, as per the release.

Born in Neri village of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, Fulzele has done his MBBS from Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College, Yavatmal and MD in Forensic Medicine and Toxicology from Topiwala National Medical College and Nair Hospital Mumbai, the release said.

He is an alumni of Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Singapore and Harvard Kennedy School of Governance, Harvard University, USA.

Fulzele has served at various positions, including Superintendent of Police in Kangra and Una. He also served as the superintendent of police and deputy inspector general of police, Central Bureau of Investigation in Mumbai from 2010 to 2017.

Punjab shares a 553-km border with Pakistan and the front is prone to narcotics and arms smuggling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)