Prepare yourselves to put India's traditional system of medicine on world map: Sonowal to young ayurveda practitioners

Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal exhorted young ayurveda practitioners on Thursday to prepare themselves to put the traditional system of medicine on the world map, take India to a new height and help the mankind.

Sonowal inaugurated the 26th convocation of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth and a national seminar on the usage of trina dhanya (millets) in contemporary lifestyle here.

He talked about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicatedly worked to make India a global leader in ayurveda.

Because of the efforts of the prime minister, the WHO established the Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in India, he said.

''India is now in the position to provide leadership globally in holistic health as Ayush sector has resource, opportunities and potential to do so. He urged graduating students to work with same dedication and take India to new heights,'' he said.

The convocation address was delivered by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

''Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth was conceived with an idea to promote and protect the traditional heritage of knowledge of India. I congratulate all who are graduating today and hope all of you will become volunteers to take ayurveda to every nook and corner of the world and make our country the Vishwaguru,'' Sawant said.

He appealed to well-established practitioners and gurus of ayurveda to document and publish case reports based on their practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayush secretary Rajesh Kotecha said, ''RAV has carried out several projects which were never done in the past. RAV has done a lot of unique things over the years. It was the nodal agency to implement telemedicine during the COVID-19 period. Its efforts helped integrate the solution of the Ministry of Ayush with the e-Sanjeevani app.''

