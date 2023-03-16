Maha Council Deputy Chairperson Gorhe says she was kept in dark about program on legislature premises

Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Thursday said she was not informed in advance about a musical program organised on the Legislature Complex's premises.

Speaking during a discussion in the Upper House about transgression of the Council members' rights, Gorhe said she was also not consulted on certain other matters related to the legislature.

She was not told when the musical program was arranged and directly got an invite for the same on Wednesday, she said.

Earlier too, she was not told about the constitution of a committee on the issue of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, she added.

