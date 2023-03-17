Left Menu

US was informed Poland would provide fighter jets to Ukraine -White House

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 00:28 IST
The U.S. was informed of Poland's decision to provide Ukraine with fighter jets, the White House said on Thursday.

"We continue to closely coordinate with our allies and partners, including Poland, as we provide assistance to Ukraine," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

