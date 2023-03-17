Left Menu

13,525 vacancies in Delhi Police: Parliamentary Panel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 20:14 IST
13,525 vacancies in Delhi Police: Parliamentary Panel
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 13,525 posts are lying vacant in the Delhi Police which is around 14 per cent of the sanctioned strength of 94,254, a Parliamentary panel has noted.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by BJP MP Brijlal, noted that the recruitment process to fill the 3,861 posts is going on and recommended that the hiring process should be completed within a fixed timeframe.

''The committee notes that there are 13,525 vacancies in the Delhi Police which is around 14 per cent of the sanctioned strength of 94,254,'' the report of the committee, which was submitted in Parliament on Friday, said.

The panel recommended that the remaining 9,664 vacancies may also be filled as planned by the Delhi Police. This will increase the strength of the Delhi Police and further enhance their capability for maintenance of law and order in the National Capital Region, it noted.

The committee also recommended that two different mechanisms should be devised for improving coordination between the Delhi Police and the police forces of the neighbouring states.

One mechanism should be for the maintenance of law and order in the bordering areas of the NCR and the other should be used for the investigation of inter-state crimes, the panel said.

A unified communication system may also be created by the Delhi Police with neighbouring states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the exchange of crime-related information, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023