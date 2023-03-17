Former PIB director general DS Malik takes charges of media adviser to RS chairman

D S Malik, a former director general of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), has been appointed as the media advisor to the Rajya Sabha chairman. Malik, who joined the Secretariat of Rajya Sabha Chairman on Friday, belonged to the 1984 batch of the Indian Information Service (IIS). He has been engaged as media advisor to the Rajya Sabha chairman in the secretariat, an official order said.

Earlier, Malik worked as the director general (media and communications), PIB, where he looked after all media-related activities of the Ministry of Finance for almost a decade. He has vast experience in the field of media and publicity as he has worked as ADG, All India Radio; ADG, DAVP; and Director, DD News and Director (Information and Publicity), Government of Delhi (1998-2000).

Malik has also worked as joint secretary Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as well as director of new and renewable energy.

