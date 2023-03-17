France on ICC arrest warrant for Putin: No-one should escape justice

The French government said on Friday that "no-one should escape justice", as it reacted to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russia President Vladimir Putin.

"No-one responsable for crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, regardless of their status, should escape justice," said the French Foreign Affairs Ministry on its FranceDiplomatie Twitter account.

