Police catch man roaming about Delhi colony with knife

A 29-year-old man cut his throat and roamed around a colony here before being caught by policemen, one of whom was injured while overpowering him, officials said on Friday. Krishan Sherwal, a resident of Shahdara, was admitted to the GTB Hospital after being caught. He also fired in the air after snatching a service pistol of a policeman, they said.

ASI Jitender Panwar tried to overpower him and in the process suffered an injury to his hand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said on the Thursday incident.

On further inquiry, it was revealed that he separated from his wife and was suffering from depression, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)