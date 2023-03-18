Left Menu

U.S. says no doubt Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine after ICC issues Putin warrant

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2023 02:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 02:40 IST
There is no doubt Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Friday after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Washington has separately concluded that Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine, but the ICC prosecutor is an independent actor and makes his own decisions, the spokesperson added in an emailed response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

