Iran court sentences two to death over deadly shrine attack

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 18:00 IST
An Iranian court has handed out death sentences to two men over an attack on a Shi'ite shrine in Iran that killed 15 people in October and was claimed by the militant group Islamic State, the official news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

Fars Province Prosecutor Kazem Mousavi said the two men had been found guilty of charges including "spreading corruption on earth" and acting against national security, IRNA reported, adding that the sentences can be appealed.

