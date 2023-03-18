Iran court sentences two to death over deadly shrine attack
Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 18:00 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
An Iranian court has handed out death sentences to two men over an attack on a Shi'ite shrine in Iran that killed 15 people in October and was claimed by the militant group Islamic State, the official news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
Fars Province Prosecutor Kazem Mousavi said the two men had been found guilty of charges including "spreading corruption on earth" and acting against national security, IRNA reported, adding that the sentences can be appealed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Islamic State
- Fars Province
- Shi'ite
- Iranian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IAEA's Grossi holds second day of talks in Iran on nuclear cooperation
UN nuclear watchdog chief cites 'great expectations' in talks with Iran
World News Roundup: UN nuclear watchdog chief cites 'great expectation' in talks with Iran; Before fatal collapse, Turkish building had skirted code thanks to Erdogan policy and more
UN nuclear head meets with Iranians amid enrichment concerns
UN nuclear watchdog chief cites 'great expectation' in talks with Iran