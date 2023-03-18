Left Menu

Two criminals booked under PSA in J-K's Kathua

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-03-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two alleged criminals were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Kawaljeet Singh of Jasrota village and Naresh Kumar of Dhalli village were detained under the Public Safety Act and shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu, a police spokesperson said.

He said Singh has 15 FIRs registered against him while Kumar is named in eight FIRs.

''The duo were involved in the commission of organized crime for the past few years. The ordinary substantive law has failed to restrain them from committing criminal activities,'' the spokesperson said.

He said he police prepared their dossiers and sent it to the district magistrate, Kathua, who subsequently issued a detention warrant against them under the PSA.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

