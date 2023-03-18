Left Menu

Man arrested for killing sister's father-in-law in UP

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 18-03-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 23:18 IST
Man arrested for killing sister's father-in-law in UP
A man was arrested for allegedly killing the father-in-law of her sister months after her marriage against the wishes of her family in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police of Meerut (Rural) Anirudh Singh said the body of Sumit Kumar (47), a resident of Pabla in the Incholi police station area, was found near his house on Saturday morning.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Arun, the son of the deceased, had married a woman of their village against the wishes of her family in a court a few months back.

The girl's brother Abhishek was angry over the marriage.

Singh said that a case was lodged against three people, including Abhishek, regarding the matter.

During interrogation, Abhishek confessed to committing the crime, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

