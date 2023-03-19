Left Menu

Man, 22, gets 20-year imprisonment for raping minor girl in UP

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 19-03-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 13:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Special POCSO court here has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl, a court official said on Sunday. Special Judge (POCSO) Madhu Dogra in her order on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 33,000 on the convict, Rs 25,000 of which will go to the victim.

Special public prosecutor (POCSO) Ashwani Kumar Mishra said that the matter pertains to a village under Gopiganj Police Station, where on April 29, 2022, a 16-year-old Class 8 student was abducted and raped by Ajay Kumar Yadav.

A case was registered against Yadav the very next day at the complaint of the girl's father, and hearing in the matter started on March 9, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

