Man, 22, gets 20-year imprisonment for raping minor girl in UP

A Special POCSO court here has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl, a court official said on Sunday. Special Judge (POCSO) Madhu Dogra in her order on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 33,000 on the convict, Rs 25,000 of which will go to the victim.

Special public prosecutor (POCSO) Ashwani Kumar Mishra said that the matter pertains to a village under Gopiganj Police Station, where on April 29, 2022, a 16-year-old Class 8 student was abducted and raped by Ajay Kumar Yadav.

A case was registered against Yadav the very next day at the complaint of the girl's father, and hearing in the matter started on March 9, 2022.

