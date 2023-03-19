N.Korea criticises US, U.N. Sec-Gen for highlighting human rights abuses - KCNA

North Korea said on Sunday the United States had violated its sovereignty by bringing up human rights conditions in the country at a meeting at the United Nations, state media KCNA reported.

The country also accused U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres of 'adding fuel to the fire' in the Korean peninsula amid growing tensions, the media said.

