No one will be spared: J-K police on case of conman posing as PMO official

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Sunday said action will be taken against everyone involved in providing perks and security cover to the conman who posed as a PMO official. Kiran Bhai Patel from Gujarat has been arrested by police from a five-star hotel in Srinagar for posing as an 'additional secretary' in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and enjoying security cover besides other hospitality.

He had three cases registered against him in his home state.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event here, the additional director general of police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said a case has been registered in the matter and investigations are being conducted. ''When the Srinagar Police got the information on March 2, the hotel was raided and the man was caught red-handed. Fake visiting cards were seized from him and he was arrested the same day after registration of a case,'' Kumar said.

He said Patel was in police remand for 14 days during which ''a rigorous interrogation was done, and investigations were conducted''. The Kashmir Police chief said the force is also taking help from the Gujarat police. ''He (Patel) is now in judicial custody. Investigations are being conducted professionally. We are taking help from the Gujarat police also. No one will be spared,'' Kumar added. Asked how was the person provided security on verbal orders when there were directions from the MHA contrary to that, the ADGP said the police is investigating the lapse. ''Standard operating procedures are already in place and instructions are given regularly. But, the police should not provide security on verbal directions. We do not do it. We are checking the lapse in the present case and action will be taken against the officer involved in this,'' Kumar said. The police officer, however, refused to describe the case as a fallout of intelligence failure. ''There was negligence at the level of a field officer and action will be taken,'' Kumar said.

