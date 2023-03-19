Israeli military: shooting incident in occupied West Bank

The Israeli military said it received a report of a "shooting incident" on Sunday in Huwara, a flashpoint town in the occupied West Bank.

Israel's ambulance service said it was treating two people who were wounded at the scene.

The report came as Israeli and Palestinian officials met in Egypt for talks aimed at calming a surge in violence.

