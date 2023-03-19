Left Menu

Infant kidnapped from govt health centre in J-K's Poonch, reunited with family within hours

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-03-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 20:38 IST
Infant kidnapped from govt health centre in J-K's Poonch, reunited with family within hours
  • Country:
  • India

An infant was reunited with her family within hours after she was allegedly abducted from a public health centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district by a woman posing as a nurse, police said on Sunday.

Abdul Hamid Gujjar, a resident of Shindhra village in Haveli, alleged that he was contacted on Saturday by a woman who introduced herself as a nurse at the public health centre in Lassana, a police spokesperson said.

She enquired about the 25-day-old baby's vaccination record and convinced him to bring her to the health centre for availing of financial aid.

''Hamid took the baby to the public health centre where a burqa-clad woman deceived him and fled with the infant after engaging him in paperwork,'' the spokesperson said. After Hamid lodged a police complaint, a case under relevant sections was registered at Surankote police station and an investigation taken up.

''During the investigation, human and technical intelligence was collated… Police teams raided different locations and the baby was recovered from two women in the Ramkund area of Mankote tehsil,'' the spokesperson said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023