NATION DEL49 PB-3RDLD AMRITPAL **** Amritpal evades arrest for second day, high security alert in Punjab; key aide Kalsi taken to Assam Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday intensified its manhunt for radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, while security forces conducted flag marches at many places and authorities extended curbs on mobile internet and SMS services till Monday noon amid a high alert in the state. **** DEL44 RAHUL-3RDLD POLICE **** Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi's doorstep over 'women being sexually assaulted' remark; he calls it unprecedented, questions process New Delhi: A Delhi Police team on Sunday queried Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence over his remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that ''women are still being sexually assaulted" and asked him to provide information about the ''victims'' to take up their complaints, officials said. **** DEL24 NADDA-LD RAHUL **** No place in democracy for those who don't believe in it: BJP president Nadda targets Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday accused Rahul Gandhi of overstepping all bounds of democracy and said he should be sent packing ''lock, stock and barrel'' in a democratic manner. **** DEL45 RAHUL-POLICE-LD REPLY **** Rahul questions urgency, process in preliminary reply to Delhi Police notice on his 'sexual assault on women' remark New Delhi: Terming the Delhi Police action ''unprecedented'', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday questioned the process adopted by authorities and the sudden urgency in taking action 45 days after his ''women still being sexually assaulted'' remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. **** DEL42 CONG-JAIRAM-LD OPPN **** No Opposition front is possible without Congress: Jairam Ramesh New Delhi: No Opposition front to take on the BJP is possible without the Congress and if a coalition is formed for the 2024 general elections, the party will have a central role in it, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said.By Asim Kamal **** BOM15 MP-CONGRESS-SOPS **** MP: With eye on polls, Congress announces Rs 1,500 monthly assistance for women, cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 Narsinghpur (MP): The Congress on Sunday said women in Madhya Pradesh will get a monthly aid of Rs 1,500 and a cooking gas cylinder will be made available for Rs 500 if the party is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls. **** MDS3 KA-RAHUL GANDHI **** Rahul Gandhi to visit Karnataka to kickstart Congress' poll campaign tomorrow Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will embark on a day's visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Monday to attend the 'Yuvakranti Samavesha' in Belagavi, the party said. **** DEL48 CBI-TEACHERS RECRUITMENT-FIR **** CBI files fresh FIR over irregularities in teachers' recruitment in Bengal schools New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a fresh FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the appointment of assistant teachers for primary schools in West Bengal in 2020, officials said Sunday. **** CAL24 BH-OWAISI-NITISH **** Owaisi draws triple talaq analogy to mock Nitish Patna: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday drew the analogy of the now outlawed practice of triple talaq to berate Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's dumping of BJP last year and break up with RJD half-a-decade ago. **** LEGAL LGD8 PB-HC-AMRITPAL **** Radical preacher Amritpal Singh issue: Habeas corpus petition moved in HC seeking his 'release' Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court Sunday issued a notice to the Punjab government on a habeas corpus petition seeking ''release'' of radical preacher Amritpal Singh from the alleged illegal custody of police. **** LGD5 GREEN-PANEL-AIIMS POLLUTION **** NGT forms panel to verify claim of air pollution around AIIMS-Delhi New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel to verify the allegations of severe air pollution in and around the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. **** LGD3 DL-COURT-PMLA SENTENCE **** 2 former Delhi Jal Board officials sent to 3 years in jail in money laundering case New Delhi: A court here has sentenced two former Delhi Jal Board officials to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, saying it was taking a ''lenient view'' in the matter. **** FOREIGN FGN21 BANGLA-INDIA-PIPELINE-HASINA **** Oil pipeline with India will play vital role in ensuring fuel security in Bangladesh: PM Hasina Dhaka: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that her country's first cross-border oil pipeline with India will play a vital role in ensuring fuel security in Bangladesh at a time when the world was facing a serious energy crisis due to the Ukraine war.**** FGN25 PAK-IMRAN-CASE **** Pak police register terrorism case against ex-PM Imran, PTI leaders for vandalism in Islamabad Islamabad: Pakistani police on Sunday registered a terrorism case against Imran Khan and over a dozen PTI leaders for indulging in vandalism, attacking security personnel and creating unrest outside the judicial complex here ahead of a court hearing in a graft case involving the ousted premier.****

