Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel; Case lodged

The bouncers are also seen thrashing, punching and kicking the victims.The police said the victim and his friend got into an argument with the bouncers outside a club at the hotel over entering the establishment. The alleged incident took place on March 8 when the businessman, his wife and their friends had gone to the hotel for a Holi party, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 23:58 IST
A 29-year-old businessman and his friend were allegedly assaulted by bouncers at a five-star hotel in the Janpath area, police here said on Sunday.

In a purported video of the incident, the bouncers are seen approaching a group of men and the two parties getting into a fistfight. The bouncers are also seen thrashing, punching and kicking the victims.

The police said the victim and his friend got into an argument with the bouncers outside a club at the hotel over entering the establishment. The alleged incident took place on March 8 when the businessman, his wife and their friends had gone to the hotel for a Holi party, the police said. The victim was outside with his friend while his wife was inside the club. Around 7-8 pm, he was stopped by the bouncers when he tried to enter the establishment. He alleged that the bouncers did not allow them inside on the grounds that ''stag'' entry was not allowed and hurled abuses at them, the police added.

The victim claimed that they were beaten up with sticks and rods.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, a police official said, adding a case had been registered.

