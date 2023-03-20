Blinken offers US support to Armenia to facilitate peace talks with Azerbaijan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday and offered U.S. support in facilitating bilateral peace discussions with Azerbaijan, the U.S. State Department said.

"He reiterated U.S. support for direct talks and diplomacy to support a lasting and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus and stressed that there is no military solution," the State Department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)