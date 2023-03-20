Motorcycle accident kills two in UP's Amethi

Two men were killed and three injured when a speeding motorcycle rammed into a roadside grocery shop in the district's Jagdishpur area, police said on Monday.

The motorcycle rammed into the shop of 65-year-old Brijlal Yadav in Mohammadpur village, killing him and one Hira Maurya (25), they said.

The injured trio, including a woman, was admitted to the community health centre in Jagdishpur from where one person with critical injuries has been referred to Lucknow, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and legal action is being taken, Jagdishpur police station SHO Rakesh Kumar said.

