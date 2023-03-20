Man killed following quarrel in southwest Delhi

A 22-year-old man was killed by some persons following a quarrel in southwest Delhi's Kapashera village, police said on Monday.

One of the accused has been arrested, they said.

He has been identified as Karan (24), a resident of Mahipalpur, they said, adding that he was previously involved in one criminal case.

On Saturday, information was received from Sunena Devi that her son Dharmender had received a gunshot injury and had been admitted to the Safdarjung hospital, police said, adding that an attempt to murder case was registered.

The victim succumbed to the injuries in the hospital, police said.

Following investigation, police arrested Karan. The weapon used in the crime -- a country made pistol -- was recovered from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Interrogation revealed that the victim was with Karan, Salman and Afroz and he knew all of them. The victim had a quarrel with them as he had some old debts following which he was shot, police said.

The other two accused are absconding and efforts are being made to arrest them, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)