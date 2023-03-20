Teen arrested for communally sensitive post on social media in J-K's Ramban

A teenager was arrested on Monday for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said.

The 17-year-old allegedly uploaded on his social media account a post that triggered protests by the Muslim community on Monday, a police official said said.

The protesters blocked the main road near Maitra Chowk for an hour, dispersing only after Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma and Additional Deputy Commissioner Harbans Lal Sharma assured quick action.

''A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law against the accused who was also arrested,'' SSP Sharma told PTI.

She also appealed for communal harmony and brotherhood in the larger interest of peace in the region and warned of stern action against anyone found posting communally sensitive material on social media to create a divide in society. The accused has been booked under relevant sections, including 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place or birth), of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)