India conveys strong protest to US over vandalism at Indian Consulate in San Francisco

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the US Charge dAffaires here over vandalism at the Indian consulate general in San Francisco by some pro-Khalistan elements. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents, the MEA said.Our Embassy in Washington D.C. also conveyed our concerns to the US State Department along similar lines, it said in a brief statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the US Charge d'Affaires here over vandalism at the Indian consulate general in San Francisco by some pro-Khalistan elements. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the US Government was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents. India conveyed its strong protest at the vandalisation of the property of the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, it said.

''The US government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents,'' the MEA said.

''Our Embassy in Washington D.C. also conveyed our concerns to the US State Department along similar lines,'' it said in a brief statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

