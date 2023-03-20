India conveys strong protest to US over vandalism at Indian Consulate in San Francisco
India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the US Charge dAffaires here over vandalism at the Indian consulate general in San Francisco by some pro-Khalistan elements. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents, the MEA said.Our Embassy in Washington D.C. also conveyed our concerns to the US State Department along similar lines, it said in a brief statement.
- Country:
- India
India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the US Charge d'Affaires here over vandalism at the Indian consulate general in San Francisco by some pro-Khalistan elements. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the US Government was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents. India conveyed its strong protest at the vandalisation of the property of the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, it said.
''The US government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents,'' the MEA said.
''Our Embassy in Washington D.C. also conveyed our concerns to the US State Department along similar lines,'' it said in a brief statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Thailand targets 2 million Indian tourists in 2023, same as before COVID
Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells amid U.S. visa row
Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells amid U.S. visa row
Indian stocks up Monday with all sectoral indices in green
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Team by team analysis of Bahrain Grand Prix; Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells amid U.S. visa row and more