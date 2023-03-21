Left Menu

Ukraine says Russia cruise missiles blown up in transit in Crimea

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2023 02:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 02:59 IST
Ukraine says Russia cruise missiles blown up in transit in Crimea

Ukraine's defence ministry said on Monday that an explosion in Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea had destroyed Russian Kalibr cruise missiles during rail transit.

Separately, Sergei Askyonov, the Russian-installed head of the annexed peninsula said air defence systems had gone into action in the area and that at least one person had been injured after wreckage damaged a house and a shop in Dzhankoi.

