Ferrari reports cyber incident with ransom demand; no impact to operations

Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari SpA said on Monday that a hacker recently demanded ransom from the company related to certain client contact details, adding that the breach had no impact on the company's operations.

Ferrari said it notified its customers of the potential data exposure and the nature of the incident. The company said it had started an investigation with a third-party cybersecurity firm and informed relevant authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)