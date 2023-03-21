South Korea announces list of banned export items linked to North Korea's satellite development
Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 07:52 IST
South Korea's foreign ministry on Tuesday announced a "watch-list" to ban export of items linked to North Korea's satellite development, days after North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
South Korea also imposed new sanctions on four individuals and six entities connected to the North's illegal weapons programmes, the ministry said.
