Saudi Arabia releases US national from prison, says son

Saudi authorities have released U.S. citizen Saad Ibrahim Almadi from prison but he remains under a travel ban, his son said, as the kingdom moves to ease tensions with the United States.

Almadi, who was sentenced to 19 years in jail for critical tweets, is at home with his family in Riyadh, his son Ibrahim told Reuters.

