Indian cruise ship employee sentenced to 188 months for distributing child sexual abuse material

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2023 07:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 07:54 IST
A 34-year-old Indian national, working on a cruise ship, has been sentenced by a federal district court to 188 months in prison for distributing child sexual abuse material, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Angelo Victor Fernandes, who hails from Goa, in 2022 sent 13 child pornography videos through an instant messaging application to Daniel Scott Crow.

Fernandes also communicated with Crow about arranging for Crow to travel to engage in sexual activity with minor children.

During a separate communication with an unidentified person, Fernandes talked about sexual abuse of minor children and his ability to obtain children for sex, federal prosecutors alleged.

Crow pled guilty to one count of enticement of a minor and one count of production of child pornography.

He was sentenced on December 12, 2022, to 30 years in prison, a media release said.

