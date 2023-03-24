Left Menu

Rio police raid slum to arrest drug lords, prompt gun battle

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 24-03-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 07:57 IST
Rio police raid slum to arrest drug lords, prompt gun battle

Police exchanged fire with assailants Thursday when they raided one of Rio de Janeiro's slums to arrest alleged drug traffickers.

Media reports said as many as 11 people were killed in the violence, but authorities did not immediately confirm any casualties.

Police said the raid was tied to drug traffickers originally from the northern state of Para, where more than 40 police officers have been killed since 2021.

TV footage showed an intense exchange of fire between police agents and locals at the Salgueiro favela. Rio police scheduled a news conference later Thursday to give more details about the operation.

Newspaper O Globo said the reputed head of Para-based drug trafficking organisation was killed in the raid, which police did not confirm.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023