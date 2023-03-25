Multi-State Cooperative Societies formed for seeds, organic products and exports: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of ‘Sahakar Samridhi Soudha’ and inaugurated various development works of Karnataka government’s Department of Cooperation, worth about Rs.1400 crore in Bengaluru, Karnataka today. Many dignitaries including Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri Basavaraj S. Bommai, former Chief Minister Shri B. S. Yediyurappa and Cooperation Minister of Karnataka, Shri S.T. Somashekhar were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that Sahakar Samridhi Soudha, a 67-acre market yard for agriculture marketing, a market for flower growers at a cost of Rs.11 crore in Binnipet APMC, Multi-level car parking in Yeshwantpura APMC at a cost of Rs.8 crore are being constructed. He said that under the Karnataka Milk Federation, different buildings have also been inaugurated today. 100 MW Group Captive Solar Power Plant at a cost of Rs.430 crore, Cattle Feed Plant at Chikballapur and Priyapatna at a cost of Rs.140 crore and about Rs.50 crore respectively, packaging plant at a cost of Rs.95 crore and Hostel for students at Belgaum are being made. Along with this, a new oxygen plant, underground drainage facility of Bangalore Development Authority at a cost of Rs.238 crore, construction of roads at Bangalore's Banashankari Block at a cost of Rs.31 crore and many other development works worth Rs.128 crore are being done in Yeshwantpura. Shri Shah said that under Jal Jeevan Mission, arrangements for drinking water are being made in Panchayats like Kumbalgodu, Ramohalli, Jalahalli, Chikanahalli, Chunchankuppe and Kagalahalli at a cost of Rs.182 crore.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that it is the mission of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make the whole nation prosperous and every state progressive. To fulfil the mantra of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’, for the first time after 75 years of independence, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi formed the Ministry of Cooperation, through which the way for the welfare of farmers, animal rearers and women across the country was opened. He said that under the Ministry of Cooperation all Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) have been computerized and made multipurpose. PACS are being made Common Service Centers (CSC) and now PACS will be able to provide services like gas distribution agency, water distribution and running petrol pumps. Shri Shah said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, GeM portal has also been opened for all cooperative institutions. Along with this, huge taxation benefits have also been provided to the cooperatives.

Shri Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, multi-State Cooperative Societies have been formed for seeds, organic products and exports. Along with this, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has taken many initiatives in the field of cooperation, and the government of Karnataka is taking it forward. Shri Shah said that the Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has secured the whole of India by banning PFI. He said that the work of building Ram temple in Ayodhya was stuck for the last 77 years, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ram temple and very soon, a grand temple will be ready in Ayodhya. He said that by abolishing Article 370 from Kashmir, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has cracked down on terrorism in the entire country.

(With Inputs from PIB)