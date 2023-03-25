Left Menu

2 labourers killed in accident at brick kiln in UP’s Deoria

Two labourers were crushed to death and three others were injured when a pile of bricks fell on them while they were working at a kiln here on Saturday, police said. The incident happened at one Mukti Nath Tripathis brick kiln in Babhanoli village under Rampur Karkhana police station.

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 25-03-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 17:25 IST
2 labourers killed in accident at brick kiln in UP’s Deoria
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers were crushed to death and three others were injured when a pile of bricks fell on them while they were working at a kiln here on Saturday, police said. The incident happened at one Mukti Nath Tripathi's brick kiln in Babhanoli village under Rampur Karkhana police station. Yashwant alias Chhotu Yadav (36) and Harinath (35) of Bilaspur district died on the spot after getting buried under a pile of bricks, Circle Officer (CO) Shriyash Tripathi said Three women labourers were injured in the accident, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the CO said, adding the injured are being treated at Devraha Baba Medical College in Deoria and their condition is said to be stable. Further investigation is underway, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023