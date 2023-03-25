2 labourers killed in accident at brick kiln in UP’s Deoria

Two labourers were crushed to death and three others were injured when a pile of bricks fell on them while they were working at a kiln here on Saturday, police said. The incident happened at one Mukti Nath Tripathi's brick kiln in Babhanoli village under Rampur Karkhana police station. Yashwant alias Chhotu Yadav (36) and Harinath (35) of Bilaspur district died on the spot after getting buried under a pile of bricks, Circle Officer (CO) Shriyash Tripathi said Three women labourers were injured in the accident, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the CO said, adding the injured are being treated at Devraha Baba Medical College in Deoria and their condition is said to be stable. Further investigation is underway, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)