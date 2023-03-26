Elderly woman dies in IED blast in Jharkhand village

A 62-year-old woman was killed and another elderly woman injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by the banned CPI (Maoist) near Chiriabeda Tola in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The deceased Gurubari Tamsoy, along with Chandukai Tomsoy, both residents of Chiriabeda Tola of Anjanbeda village, had gone to a forest to pluck leaves on Saturday evening when the incident happened, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said. The injured woman is undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital, he said. Chandukai's condition is stated to be stable, the SP said, adding, the body of Gurubari has been sent for post-mortem.

"The Maoists have been planting IEDs to target security personnel on a massive anti-Naxal operation launched on January 11 in the core Kolhan area of the district.

"However, the red rebels are now using IEDs to target innocent villagers, too," Shekhar said.

