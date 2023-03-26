Left Menu

Elderly woman dies in IED blast in Jharkhand village

A 62-year-old woman was killed and another elderly woman injured in an Improvised Explosive Device IED blast triggered by the banned CPI Maoist near Chiriabeda Tola in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.The deceased Gurubari Tamsoy, along with Chandukai Tomsoy, both residents of Chiriabeda Tola of Anjanbeda village, had gone to a forest to pluck leaves on Saturday evening when the incident happened, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 26-03-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 19:07 IST
Elderly woman dies in IED blast in Jharkhand village
  • Country:
  • India

A 62-year-old woman was killed and another elderly woman injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by the banned CPI (Maoist) near Chiriabeda Tola in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The deceased Gurubari Tamsoy, along with Chandukai Tomsoy, both residents of Chiriabeda Tola of Anjanbeda village, had gone to a forest to pluck leaves on Saturday evening when the incident happened, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said. The injured woman is undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital, he said. Chandukai's condition is stated to be stable, the SP said, adding, the body of Gurubari has been sent for post-mortem.

"The Maoists have been planting IEDs to target security personnel on a massive anti-Naxal operation launched on January 11 in the core Kolhan area of the district.

"However, the red rebels are now using IEDs to target innocent villagers, too," Shekhar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023