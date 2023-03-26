Netanyahu fires defence minister for urging halt to overhaul
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 26-03-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 23:48 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defence minister on Sunday, a day after Yoav Gallant called for a halt to the planned overhaul of Israel's judiciary that has divided the country.
Netanyahu's office did not provide further details. Gallant, a former army general, is a senior member of Netanyahu's ruling Likud party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Israel
- Netanyahu
- Israeli
- Likud
- Yoav Gallant
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SVB bankruptcy created 'major crisis' in tech industry, says Israel's PM Netanyahu
Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinian gunmen in clash, army says
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
Syrian state media: Israel fires missiles at western city