Netanyahu fires defence minister for urging halt to overhaul

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defence minister on Sunday, a day after Yoav Gallant called for a halt to the planned overhaul of Israel's judiciary that has divided the country.

Netanyahu's office did not provide further details. Gallant, a former army general, is a senior member of Netanyahu's ruling Likud party.

