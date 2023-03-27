Prince Harry arrives at London court -witness
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-03-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 14:21 IST
Britain's Prince Harry arrived at a London court on Monday, a Reuters photographer said.
His arrival came ahead of the first hearing in a lawsuit brought by Harry, singer Elton John and other high profile figures against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper over alleged phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy.
