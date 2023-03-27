Left Menu

Punjab: BSF seizes over 6 kg heroin dropped by drone

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 27-03-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 20:47 IST
Punjab: BSF seizes over 6 kg heroin dropped by drone
Border Security Force personnel on Monday recovered over six kilograms of heroin dropped near a village here by a drone that entered from across the border, officials said.

In a statement issued here, BSF spokesperson said, ''On March 26, at about 21:36 hours, BSF troops deployed at Indo–Pak international border, heard buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near village - Toor in District - Amritsar''.

BSF troops opened fire at the drone, it said.

''As per the laid down drill, troops endeavoured to intercept the drone by firing,'' the spokesperson said.

On March 27, during a thorough search of the area, BSF troops recovered six big packets of heroin weighing 6.2 kg, contained inside a bag from the wheat field of Village - Toor in Amritsar, it added.

