Left Menu

IPS officer makes waves, swims from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves

Senior Indian Police Service IPS officer Krishna Prakash has claimed he swam against the waves during a high tide from the Gateway of India in south Mumbai to the famous Elephanta Caves in the Arabian Sea, covering a distance of around 16km in nearly five-and-a-half hours.The task was completed by the IPS officer, posted in Mumbai as Inspector General of Police in the VIP security department, on Sunday as an adventure sea swimming expedition.Today Sunday I completed the daunting task of swimming from Gateway of India to Elephanta caves and became the first person in the world to do so.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:52 IST
IPS officer makes waves, swims from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Krishna Prakash has claimed he swam against the waves during a high tide from the Gateway of India in south Mumbai to the famous Elephanta Caves in the Arabian Sea, covering a distance of around 16km in nearly five-and-a-half hours.

The task was completed by the IPS officer, posted in Mumbai as Inspector General of Police in the VIP security department, on Sunday as an adventure sea swimming expedition.

''Today (Sunday) I completed the daunting task of swimming from Gateway of India to Elephanta caves and became the first person in the world to do so. Contrary to the popular swimming route of Elephanta caves to Gateway of India whereas swimmers ride the waves of the the high tides towards gateway I decided to do it from the reverse side against the waves. I could swim a distance of 16.20 kms in 5 hrs 26 minutes,'' he claimed in a post on Twitter.

The expedition was dedicated to ''Drowning Prevention Awareness'' campaign, Prakash said.

''Trust my adventure swimming will inspire young Indians to try their best to bag Olympic medal in 10k open water swimming,'' he said.

The IPS officer had earlier completed the gruelling Ironman and Ultraman triathlon competitions. When contacted on Monday, a source in the Maharashtra State Amateur Aquatic Association said there was no record of Prakash's feat with the Mumbai-based body.

''This was his (IPS officer's) solo effort. We can not comment further as we were not contacted before he embarked on the swimming expedition,'' said the source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
4
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023