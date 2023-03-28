Left Menu

Mayor says shop on fire in west Kyiv district, no casualties

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 03:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 03:30 IST
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a shop was set ablaze in a western district in the Ukrainian capital on Monday but there were no casualties and the fire had been brought under control.

Air raids alerts were declared across half the country's regions but the all clear was given for Kyiv after explosions rang out in the city. "Fire and rescue services are at the site of the fire after the explosion in the Sviatoshyno district of the capital," Klitschko said in a Telegram post, following it up to note that the fire had been contained, and "No casualties were found."

Separately, the country's Air Force said in a Telegram post that it had destroyed a Russian drone, but did not say where.

