Ukraine says it downs drones over Kyiv, debris sets shop ablaze

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that a shop was set ablaze in Sviatoshyno but no casualties were found and the fire was contained.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 04:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 04:31 IST
Ukrainian authorities said air defences shot down Russian drones near Kyiv on Monday and falling debris set a non-residential site ablaze, but no casualties were found.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said Russia had launched drones towards Kyiv but Ukraine's air defence forces had identified and destroyed "all enemy targets" in the airspace around the capital. Drone wreckage fell in the western Kyiv district of Sviatoshyno, sparking a fire across a 200-square-metre (2100 sq foot) area in a non-residential building, he added.

"According to preliminary data there are no casualties at this time," Popko said in a Telegram post, though he added the information was being clarified. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that a shop was set ablaze in Sviatoshyno but no casualties were found and the fire was contained.

Air raids alerts were declared across half the country's regions but the all clear was given for Kyiv after explosions rang out in the city.

