Maha: Seven booked for cheating job-seekers of Rs 6.85 lakh in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-03-2023 16:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 16:03 IST
Maha: Seven booked for cheating job-seekers of Rs 6.85 lakh in Thane district
An offence has been registered against seven persons for allegedly cheating two job-seekers of Rs 6.85 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

As per a complaint, the accused persons, four of them women, had allegedly demanded and accepted Rs 6.85 lakh from the family of two men who were seeking employment in the Railways between June and August 2022, an official said. The accused provided fake joining letters and other documents, he said.

A case under sections 417 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard.

