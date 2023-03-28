Left Menu

Youth found dead in J-K’s Kathua, relatives stage protest outside hospital

PTI | Kathua/Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 17:18 IST
A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said on Tuesday.

Keshav Kumar, a resident of Fattu Chack village of Hiranagar, was found unconscious late Monday evening, they said, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Kumar had gone on a foot pilgrimage to Mata Bala Sundri shrine in Billawar along with his friends a couple of days back.

The officials said the relatives of the deceased blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway for over half an hour outside Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Kathua during the postmortem on Tuesday, demanding an investigation into the matter.

The police assured them that they have already initiated inquest proceedings and are awaiting a post-mortem report to take further action, the officials said.

