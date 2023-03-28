Left Menu

Maha: Revenue official held for taking Rs 9,000 bribe in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 18:41 IST
A revenue official was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000 from a man in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against a circle officer of Nhyadi-Mhasagaon in Murbad, the official said.

The complainant approached the ACB after the accused allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to make an entry in land records on the official system, he said.

After due negotiations, the accused had settled for Rs 9,000.

A laid a trap at the tehsildar's officer in Murbad and the accused was caught accepting the bribe amount, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

