PTI | Vancouver | Updated: 28-03-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 21:26 IST
Indian-origin man charged with murder of Canadian

Vancouver, according to a media report.

Inderdeep Singh Gosal was charged with second-degree murder after he fatally stabbed Paul Schmidt near a Vancouver coffee shop on Sunday evening, CBC News reported.

The 37-year-old victim's wife and toddler daughter were close by when Gosal ''senselessly'' killed him outside a Starbucks outlet following a ''brief altercation'', police said.

''Investigators do not believe the victim and suspect knew each other,'' a police statement said.

Describing the killing as ''senseless'', Kathy Schmidt, the victim's mother, said she now needed justice for her son.

''Just one word. Senseless,'' Kathy said on the phone from Kelowna, where she lives and Schmidt grew up.

''Senseless that an altercation ended up in a murder. Ended up with my son losing his life.'' Police said they were investigating the killing, including what led up to it, as Schmidt's loved ones grieved a man who they said lived for his family.

Police said public members flagged down a police officer on patrol after the stabbing, who arrested the suspect at the scene.

''We saw the guy get lifted onto the ambulance ... The scene around, there had to be at least 15, 20 cop cars. Everyone was just kind of in shock,'' said Mark Buckingham, who witnessed the aftermath of the incident after his bus was stopped near the scene.

